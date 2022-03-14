Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will announce $2.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Liquidia reported sales of $740,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 290.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $12.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 million to $13.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liquidia by 128.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 44.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

About Liquidia (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.