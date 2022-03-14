Liquity Reaches One Day Volume of $998,392.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $44.16 million and approximately $998,392.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00006657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.38 or 0.06599051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,918.88 or 1.00074039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00040845 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,056,119 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

