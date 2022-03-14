LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Reaches Market Cap of $1,604.29

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $1,604.29 and $10.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

