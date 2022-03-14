Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lithium Americas by 48.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 481.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC opened at $26.94 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

