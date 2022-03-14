LIV Capital Acquisition Corp II’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 21st (NASDAQ:LIVBU)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:LIVBU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 21st. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp II had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During LIV Capital Acquisition Corp II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LIVBU opened at $10.00 on Monday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

