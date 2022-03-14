Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCC. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,473,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.62. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,283. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.