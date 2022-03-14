Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 56 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.29 ($0.75).

LLOY opened at GBX 46.97 ($0.62) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($307,914.05). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($89,056.13).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

