Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $875,579.54 and approximately $270,205.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,275,534 coins and its circulating supply is 23,200,108 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

