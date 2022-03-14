LOCGame Price Tops $0.0375 (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, LOCGame has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a market cap of $1.88 million and $1.24 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.57 or 0.06530792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.08 or 0.99933672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040490 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

