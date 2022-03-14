Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Loews by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Loews by 13,133.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Loews by 46.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Loews by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Loews by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,539 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

