Loki Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.45 or 0.06534733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00265445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00730495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00065696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00470027 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00376057 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.