London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Up 4.6%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.75 and last traded at $100.75. 2,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.30.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20.
About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)
