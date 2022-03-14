LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.80).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 262.20 ($3.44) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.