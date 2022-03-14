Lotto (LOTTO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,015.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $2,015.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.22 or 0.00267982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001294 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

