Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 42,400 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

