Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,200 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

