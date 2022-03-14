Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 11,700 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Signature Bank by 50.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Signature Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Shares of SBNY opened at $289.25 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $206.07 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

