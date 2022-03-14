Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Swarthmore Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.51. The company had a trading volume of 201,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day moving average is $230.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.23 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

