LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.