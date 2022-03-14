LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.00% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter valued at $670,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,556,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 3,123.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $63.01 on Monday. VanEck Steel ETF has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $68.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

