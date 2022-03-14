LPL Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 426.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $161,350 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

