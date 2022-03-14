LPL Financial LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CNX Resources worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CNX Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CNX Resources by 403.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 922,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 58.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,386,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 513,969 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

