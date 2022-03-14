LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,922 Shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.16% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GOEX opened at $33.08 on Monday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

