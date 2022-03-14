LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,672 Shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.01% of SPDR S&P Internet ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 101.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XWEB opened at $104.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $102.79 and a 1 year high of $186.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59.

