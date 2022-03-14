LPL Financial LLC Sells 469,900 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,900 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.46% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period.

FTXN stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

