LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

LTC stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,854,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

