Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $283.00

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $283.00 and last traded at $286.31, with a volume of 41654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.55.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.39.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
