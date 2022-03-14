Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $283.00

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $283.00 and last traded at $286.31, with a volume of 41654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

