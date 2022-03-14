Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:LFT opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

