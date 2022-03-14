LunchMoney (LMY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $248,821.16 and $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00104328 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

