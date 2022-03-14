Lympo Market Token Price Down 6.4% This Week (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $106,974.22 and approximately $6,359.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.69 or 0.06536378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,946.44 or 1.00038993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040976 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

