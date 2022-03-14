MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.02

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 48121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $501.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

