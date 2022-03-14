Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.47

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 128717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.22 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Magnite by 640.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

