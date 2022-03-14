MakiSwap Hits One Day Volume of $146,365.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $146,365.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.33 or 0.06515105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,593.55 or 0.99815448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040835 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

