Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 40.6% in February

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 78,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUSK stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

