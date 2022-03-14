Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Marchex reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.14 on Monday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

