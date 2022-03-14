Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,480,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MMI opened at $45.31 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

