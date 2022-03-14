Marlin Trading Down 2.9% This Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $21.20 million and approximately $26.86 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.04 or 0.06538257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.23 or 0.99749930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040584 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

