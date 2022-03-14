Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 9.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) traded down 9.7% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.04. 180,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,919,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $141,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,093,000 after buying an additional 5,516,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.