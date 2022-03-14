Martina Cheung Sells 3,870 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPGI traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,820. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.60 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.91. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,971,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

