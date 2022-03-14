Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in February

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.85. 74,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $42.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

