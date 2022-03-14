Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in February

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.85. 74,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $42.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Marui Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.