Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.19. 729,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,375,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.