Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges

Masari (MSR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $306,096.97 and $227.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

