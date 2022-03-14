Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

MTDR stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 4.06. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,350 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

