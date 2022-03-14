Matrix AI Network Market Cap Achieves $4.14 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $691,665.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00267905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001290 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001644 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

