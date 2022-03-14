Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Maximus worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Maximus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

