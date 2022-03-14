Mchain (MAR) Reaches Market Cap of $8,521.26

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mchain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $8,521.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007914 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 82,469,275 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars.

