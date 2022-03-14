Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Up 47.6% in February

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

