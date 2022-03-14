Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Medpace by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $141.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.87.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,252,700.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,022 shares of company stock valued at $49,335,328. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

