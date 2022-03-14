MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in February

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,200 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 951,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $14.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. MEG Energy has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $16.43.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.