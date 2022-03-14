Megacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $170,626.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.22 or 0.00267982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001294 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001671 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,885,441 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

